Astros bring 1-0 series lead over Guardians into game 2

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado

Astros bring 1-0 series lead over Guardians into game 2

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Cleveland Guardians (53-54, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (60-47, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (1-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (8-7, 3.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -193, Guardians +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) exits a baseball game with head athletic trainer James Quinlan after being hit by a comebacker from Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Alvarez hits 3-run homer after Syndergaard exits with injury as Astros beat Guardians 7-3
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) exits a baseball game with head athletic trainer James Quinlan after being hit by a comebacker from Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Syndergaard leaves debut with Guardians after being hit on the leg by a line drive against Astros
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
If the Astros have been overlooked this season, the return of Alvarez and Altuve could change that

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Houston has a 29-25 record at home and a 60-47 record overall. The Astros have gone 45-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland has a 25-30 record in road games and a 53-54 record overall. The Guardians are 38-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 18 home runs, 51 walks and 72 RBI while hitting .301 for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 11-for-36 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 48 extra base hits (26 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs). David Fry is 8-for-25 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Guardians: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (undisclosed), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.