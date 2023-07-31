Astros play the Guardians in first of 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (53-53, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (59-47, second in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Noah Syndergaard (0-0); Astros: J.P. France (6-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -189, Guardians +160; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Houston has a 59-47 record overall and a 28-25 record in home games. The Astros have a 40-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has gone 25-29 in road games and 53-53 overall. The Guardians have a 38-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 18 home runs while slugging .585. Alex Bregman is 12-for-37 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 63 RBI for the Guardians. David Fry is 8-for-27 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Guardians: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.