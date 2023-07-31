Astros play the Guardians in first of 3-game series

Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Pakistan suicide bombing
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. With less than a month to go until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, seven candidates say they have met the qualifications for a podium slot. Trump has already indicated he is likely to skip the debate and hold a competing event instead. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
GOP presidential debate
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
In this image taken from video provided by the Burbank Police Department, a bear sits in a jacuzzi in the city of Burbank, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2023. Burbank Police said the officers were responding to a sighting of the bear in the area when they found it enjoying a short dip at the residence in the city’s Paseo Redondo block. The bear afterward climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home, police said in a statement Friday. (Burbank Police Department via AP)
Bear refreshes in a Burbank pool
Colombia players celebrate after Manuela Vanegas scoried her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Women’s World Cup big moments

Astros play the Guardians in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Cleveland Guardians (53-53, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (59-47, second in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Noah Syndergaard (0-0); Astros: J.P. France (6-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -189, Guardians +160; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Houston Astros' Jose Abreu (79), right, is congratulated by Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
If the Astros have been overlooked this season, the return of Alvarez and Altuve could change that
San Diego Padres' Gary Sanchez, right, celebrates with Fernando Tatis Jr. after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Sanchez and Snell lead the Padres to a 5-3 win over the Rangers for a 3-game sweep
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) and center fielder Jose Siri celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Brandon Lowe, Josh Lowe lead Rays past Astros 8-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Houston has a 59-47 record overall and a 28-25 record in home games. The Astros have a 40-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has gone 25-29 in road games and 53-53 overall. The Guardians have a 38-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 18 home runs while slugging .585. Alex Bregman is 12-for-37 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 63 RBI for the Guardians. David Fry is 8-for-27 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Guardians: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.