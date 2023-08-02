FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Astros try to sweep series against the Guardians

By The Associated Press
 
Cleveland Guardians (53-55, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (61-47, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (0-0); Astros: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -184, Guardians +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros meet the Cleveland Guardians looking to sweep their three-game series.

Houston has a 61-47 record overall and a 30-25 record at home. The Astros have the third-best team ERA in baseball at 3.78.

Cleveland has a 53-55 record overall and a 25-31 record on the road. The Guardians have a 26-16 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 59 RBI for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 9-for-30 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .276 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 10-for-39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Guardians: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (right side tightness), Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (undisclosed), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.