Rockies play the Astros with 1-0 series lead

Houston Astros (52-43, second in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (37-58, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brandon Bielak (4-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (8-7, 6.19 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -158, Rockies +136; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies lead 1-0 in a two-game series against the Houston Astros.

Colorado has a 23-25 record in home games and a 37-58 record overall. The Rockies have gone 29-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Houston has a 52-43 record overall and a 27-21 record on the road. Astros hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 46 RBI for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 11-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 62 RBI for the Astros. Chas McCormick is 13-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by six runs

Astros: 5-5, .264 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Astros: Framber Valdez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.