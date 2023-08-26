March on Washington, 60 years later
Astros look to break skid in game against the Tigers

By The Associated Press
 
Houston Astros (72-58, third in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (59-69, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (9-9, 4.57 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -133, Tigers +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a three-game losing streak, play the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has gone 28-35 at home and 59-69 overall. The Tigers have gone 48-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Houston has a 72-58 record overall and a 37-27 record on the road. The Astros have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .252.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Tigers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 52 extra base hits (28 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs). Kerry Carpenter is 12-for-34 with a double, five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 29 doubles and 25 home runs while hitting .291 for the Astros. Chas McCormick is 10-for-39 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Astros: 4-6, .267 batting average, 6.09 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (health and safety protocols), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.