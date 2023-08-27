Tigers and Astros square off with series tied 1-1

Houston Astros (73-58, third in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (59-70, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (9-6, 3.19 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Tigers: Alex Faedo (2-4, 4.91 ERA, .97 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -186, Tigers +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Detroit Tigers and the Houston Astros are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Detroit is 59-70 overall and 28-36 at home. The Tigers have a 38-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Houston has a 73-58 record overall and a 38-27 record in road games. The Astros are 58-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Tigers lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 23 home runs, 55 walks and 69 RBI while hitting .232 for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 13-for-35 with a double, five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has a .290 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 30 doubles and 25 home runs. Alex Bregman is 15-for-40 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by one run

Astros: 4-6, .278 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (health and safety protocols), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.