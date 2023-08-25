Tigers host the Astros in first of 3-game series

Houston Astros (72-57, third in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (58-69, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (9-9, 3.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Tigers: Matt Manning (5-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -178, Tigers +150; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Houston Astros on Friday to open a three-game series.

Detroit is 58-69 overall and 27-35 in home games. The Tigers are 25-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston is 72-57 overall and 37-26 on the road. Astros hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 23 home runs while slugging .445. Kerry Carpenter is 12-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 29 doubles, 25 home runs and 95 RBI for the Astros. Chas McCormick is 12-for-39 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 4-6, .283 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (illness), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (health and safety protocols), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.