Donald Trump’s mugshot
US sues SpaceX
Wrestler Bray Wyatt dies
Severe Michigan storms
Rubiales soccer scandal

Tigers host the Astros in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Houston Astros (72-57, third in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (58-69, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (9-9, 3.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Tigers: Matt Manning (5-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -178, Tigers +150; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo celebrates with Justin Turner (2) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Verdugo, Abreu both homer with 4 hits as Red Sox rout Astros 17-1
Boston Red Sox's Adam Duvall runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the t10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Adam Duvall hits 3-run homer in the 10th in the Red Sox’s 7-5 victory over the Astros
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, celebrates with Jake Bauers after the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in New York. Judge had three home runs as the Yankees won 9-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Aaron Judge hits 3 homers as the Yankees end their 9-game skid, beating the Nationals

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Houston Astros on Friday to open a three-game series.

Detroit is 58-69 overall and 27-35 in home games. The Tigers are 25-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston is 72-57 overall and 37-26 on the road. Astros hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 23 home runs while slugging .445. Kerry Carpenter is 12-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 29 doubles, 25 home runs and 95 RBI for the Astros. Chas McCormick is 12-for-39 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 4-6, .283 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (illness), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (health and safety protocols), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.