Royals try to prolong win streak, play the Astros

Kansas City Royals (53-102, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (85-70, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Steven Cruz (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (11-12, 4.93 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals seek to keep a five-game win streak alive when they take on the Houston Astros.

Houston is 39-41 in home games and 85-70 overall. Astros hitters have a collective .437 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the majors.

Kansas City has gone 22-55 in road games and 53-102 overall. The Royals have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .243.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Royals have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with a .282 batting average, and has 34 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs, 76 walks and 109 RBI. Jose Altuve is 12-for-41 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 66 extra base hits (28 doubles, nine triples and 29 home runs). Michael Massey is 9-for-34 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

Royals: 9-1, .265 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: day-to-day (general soreness), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Brady Singer: 15-Day IL (lumbar strain), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (thoracic outlet syndrome), Freddy Fermin: 60-Day IL (finger), Salvador Perez: 7-Day IL (concussion), Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.