Astros start 3-game series with the Royals

Kansas City Royals (51-102, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (85-68, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Cole Ragans (6-4, 3.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (12-10, 3.20 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 183 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -228, Royals +187; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Kansas City Royals to open a three-game series.

Houston has gone 39-39 in home games and 85-68 overall. The Astros have hit 211 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Kansas City has a 51-102 record overall and a 20-55 record in road games. The Royals have a 26-80 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 20 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 9-for-29 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has a .278 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 28 doubles, eight triples and 29 home runs. Salvador Perez is 11-for-38 with 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Royals: 7-3, .270 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: day-to-day (general soreness), Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Brady Singer: 15-Day IL (lumbar strain), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (thoracic outlet syndrome), Freddy Fermin: 60-Day IL (finger), Salvador Perez: 7-Day IL (concussion), Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.