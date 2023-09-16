Royals bring 1-0 series lead over Astros into game 2

Houston Astros (83-65, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-101, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: J.P. France (11-5, 3.61 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Royals: Cole Ragans (6-4, 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -150, Royals +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Houston Astros.

Kansas City has a 47-101 record overall and a 27-46 record in home games. The Royals have a 32-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Houston is 45-28 in road games and 83-65 overall. The Astros rank eighth in the majors with 202 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has a .278 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 27 doubles, eight triples and 29 home runs. Salvador Perez is 12-for-40 with nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 19 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 89 RBI for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 12-for-42 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Astros: 6-4, .292 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Fermin: 10-Day IL (finger), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Astros: Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.