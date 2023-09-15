Astros bring road win streak into matchup with the Royals

Houston Astros (83-64, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-101, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (9-3, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-15, 5.19 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -193, Royals +163; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep an eight-game road win streak alive when they visit the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City is 26-46 in home games and 46-101 overall. The Royals have a 32-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Houston is 45-27 on the road and 83-64 overall. Astros hitters are batting a collective .260, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 27 doubles, eight triples and 28 home runs for the Royals. Edward Olivares is 13-for-31 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 32 doubles, two triples and 27 home runs for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 14-for-43 with three doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Astros: 6-4, .294 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Fermin: 10-Day IL (finger), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Astros: Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.