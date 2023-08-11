Astros take on the Angels after Altuve’s 4-hit game

Los Angeles Angels (58-58, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (66-50, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (2-8, 4.78 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (6-6, 3.11 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -196, Angels +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels after Jose Altuve’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Houston has a 66-50 record overall and a 31-25 record at home. The Astros are 45-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 58-58 record overall and a 27-30 record in road games. The Angels are first in the AL with 174 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 13 doubles and 21 home runs for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 11-for-31 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 40 home runs while slugging .666. Mike Moustakas is 13-for-40 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Angels: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: day-to-day (knee), Jose Abreu: day-to-day (back), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (calf), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.