Marlins host the Astros, look to extend home win streak

Houston Astros (68-52, second in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (63-57, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (8-2, 4.36 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 110 strikeouts); Marlins: Johnny Cueto (0-3, 5.33 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -130, Marlins +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Houston Astros.

Miami has a 37-25 record in home games and a 63-57 record overall. The Marlins have gone 39-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Houston is 35-26 in road games and 68-52 overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks third in MLB play.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 58 RBI for the Marlins. Josh Bell is 11-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 29 doubles and 22 home runs while hitting .294 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 20-for-41 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .228 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Astros: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Abreu: 10-Day IL (back), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.