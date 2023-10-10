Twins host the Astros in ALDS Game 3 with series tied

Houston Astros (90-72, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Minnesota Twins (87-75, first in the AL Central during the regular season)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 159 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 183 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -136, Astros +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros play in Game 3 of the ALDS. The series is tied 1-1.

Minnesota is 47-34 in home games and 87-75 overall. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .428.

Houston is 90-72 overall and 51-30 on the road. The Astros rank seventh in MLB play with 222 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Twins have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has a .230 batting average to lead the Twins, and has 29 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Max Kepler is 13-for-35 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez ranks third on the Astros with 56 extra base hits (24 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs). Chas McCormick is 7-for-37 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Astros: 6-4, .253 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Dallas Keuchel: 15-Day IL (calf), Jovani Moran: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm)

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.