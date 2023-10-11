Astros bring 2-1 ALDS lead into Game 4 against Twins

Houston Astros (90-72, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Minnesota Twins (87-75, first in the AL Central during the regular season)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 197 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -125, Astros +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros on Wednesday in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Astros lead the series 2-1 and can move on to the ALCS with a victory.

Minnesota has a 47-34 record in home games and an 87-75 record overall. The Twins have a 35-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Houston has gone 51-30 in road games and 90-72 overall. The Astros have a 72-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Twins are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 24 home runs while slugging .484. Kyle Farmer is 12-for-34 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 98 RBI while hitting .262 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 14-for-44 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Astros: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Dallas Keuchel: 15-Day IL (calf), Jovani Moran: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm)

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

