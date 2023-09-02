Astros take home losing streak into matchup with the Yankees

New York Yankees (66-69, fifth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (77-59, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (4-8, 6.64 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (10-9, 4.53 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -186, Yankees +157; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros aim to stop their three-game home losing streak with a win against the New York Yankees.

Houston has a 35-32 record in home games and a 77-59 record overall. The Astros have a 29-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has gone 30-36 on the road and 66-69 overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.98 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 31 doubles and 26 home runs for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 14-for-37 with five doubles, two triples and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads New York with 30 home runs while slugging .622. DJ LeMahieu is 11-for-38 with six home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .301 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .211 batting average, 2.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (shin), Kendall Graveman: day-to-day (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (back), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.