Yankees open 4-game series against the Astros

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Trump indictment
Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - The Merlion statue spouts water at a park with the background of a business district in Singapore, on Sept. 21, 2019. Singapore hanged a third prisoner in two weeks on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to halt capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore executes a third prisoner in 2 weeks
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon

Yankees open 4-game series against the Astros

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Houston Astros (62-47, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (56-52, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (7-6, 4.39 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -111, Yankees -108; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado celebrates with starting pitcher Framber Valdez after a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston’s pitchers rave about Maldonado after the veteran catches third no-hitter
Houston Astros' Chas McCormick is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
McCormick homers twice to give Astros 3-2 win over Guardians, series sweep
New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander delivers against the Washington Nationals in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
MLB trade deadline analysis: AL West leaders loaded up on starting pitchers

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Houston Astros on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

New York has a 56-52 record overall and a 33-26 record at home. The Yankees are fourth in the AL with 148 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Houston has a 62-47 record overall and a 31-22 record on the road. The Astros have a 26-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 20 home runs while slugging .663. Giancarlo Stanton is 9-for-36 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 74 RBI for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 11-for-31 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 7-3, .262 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.