Yankees open 4-game series against the Astros

Houston Astros (62-47, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (56-52, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (7-6, 4.39 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -111, Yankees -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Houston Astros on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

New York has a 56-52 record overall and a 33-26 record at home. The Yankees are fourth in the AL with 148 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Houston has a 62-47 record overall and a 31-22 record on the road. The Astros have a 26-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 20 home runs while slugging .663. Giancarlo Stanton is 9-for-36 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 74 RBI for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 11-for-31 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 7-3, .262 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.