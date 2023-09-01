Astros host the Yankees to begin 3-game series

New York Yankees (65-69, fifth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (77-58, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (1-4, 5.97 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (10-6, 3.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -193, Yankees +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the New York Yankees on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Houston has a 35-31 record in home games and a 77-58 record overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.92 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

New York has a 65-69 record overall and a 29-36 record in road games. Yankees pitchers have a collective 4.00 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 56 extra base hits (30 doubles and 26 home runs). Alex Bregman is 18-for-42 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 23 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .270 for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 10-for-36 with five home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .324 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .196 batting average, 2.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Kendall Graveman: day-to-day (back), Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (health and safety protocols), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.