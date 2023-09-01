Taylor Swift tickets
Marijuana laws
‘Equalizer 3'
Utah mom arrested
Austin shooting

Astros host the Yankees to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

New York Yankees (65-69, fifth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (77-58, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (1-4, 5.97 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (10-6, 3.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -193, Yankees +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with Mauricio Dubon (14) and Jeremy Pena (3) after the Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Framber Valdez helps Astros to 7-4 win over Red Sox and first sweep at Fenway Park
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez runs toward home to score on his home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Bregman, Alvarez homer in 1st inning leading Astros over Red Sox 6-2
FILE - Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley talks with his teammates before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Houston. The Astros placed outfielder Michael Brantley on a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, as he works his way back from right shoulder surgery that he had last August. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox, File)
Brantley returns to Astros after missing 14 months with shoulder injury

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the New York Yankees on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Houston has a 35-31 record in home games and a 77-58 record overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.92 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

New York has a 65-69 record overall and a 29-36 record in road games. Yankees pitchers have a collective 4.00 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 56 extra base hits (30 doubles and 26 home runs). Alex Bregman is 18-for-42 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 23 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .270 for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 10-for-36 with five home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .324 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .196 batting average, 2.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Kendall Graveman: day-to-day (back), Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (health and safety protocols), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.