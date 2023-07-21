FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Houston Astros (54-43, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (27-72, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (7-6, 2.76 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (1-6, 3.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

Houston Astros pitcher J.P. France throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Rookie France shuts down A’s and Tucker delivers go-ahead two-run double as Astros win 3-1
Rookie J.P. France struck out five while pitching into the eighth inning for the first time this season to win his third straight decision, Kyle Tucker hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth, and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1.
Houston Astros' Jake Meyers, front, scores on a single hit by Mauricio Dubon as Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) looks on in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Brandon Bielak sharp for 5 2/3 innings as Houston Astros beat Colorado Rockies 4-1
Brandon Bielak pitched one-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1.
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Fernando Abad works against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Abad picks up his first win in six years. Rockies beat Astros 4-3 as bullpen shines
Ezequiel Tovar lined a go-ahead triple in the fourth and the Rockies hung on to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 in a bullpen game where Colorado used seven pitchers.
CORRECTS TO 2023 NOT 2021 - Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws during the first inning inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Astros go deep 5 time to rally for 9-8 win over Angels despite Ohtani’s MLB-best 34th homer
Alex Bregman connected for a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning for his fourth hit of the game, Chas McCormick went deep twice and the Houston Astros rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 9-8, despite Shohei Ohtani’s major league-leading 34th homer of the seas

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -263, Athletics +217; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros meet the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Oakland has a 14-37 record at home and a 27-72 record overall. The Athletics have a 14-25 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Houston is 54-43 overall and 29-21 on the road. The Astros have a 38-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Astros hold a 7-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 10-for-33 with a double and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Astros: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Framber Valdez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.