Athletics host the Astros to open 4-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Houston Astros (53-43, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (27-71, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: J.P. France (4-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Athletics: Hogan Harris (2-3, 6.51 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

Houston Astros' Jake Meyers, front, scores on a single hit by Mauricio Dubon as Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) looks on in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Brandon Bielak sharp for 5 2/3 innings as Houston Astros beat Colorado Rockies 4-1
Brandon Bielak pitched one-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1.
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Fernando Abad works against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Abad picks up his first win in six years. Rockies beat Astros 4-3 as bullpen shines
Ezequiel Tovar lined a go-ahead triple in the fourth and the Rockies hung on to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 in a bullpen game where Colorado used seven pitchers.
CORRECTS TO 2023 NOT 2021 - Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws during the first inning inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Astros go deep 5 time to rally for 9-8 win over Angels despite Ohtani’s MLB-best 34th homer
Alex Bregman connected for a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning for his fourth hit of the game, Chas McCormick went deep twice and the Houston Astros rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 9-8, despite Shohei Ohtani’s major league-leading 34th homer of the seas
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is given the kabuto after his home run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Shohei Ohtani homers in 9th inning, Angels win 13-12 in 10th on Astros error
Shohei Ohtan hit his major league-leading 33rd homer to key the Angels’ tying rally in the ninth inning, and rookie Trey Cabbage scored on rookie Grae Kessinger’s throwing error in the 10th to end Los Angeles’ wild 13-12 victory over the Houston Astros.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -188, Athletics +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Houston Astros on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Oakland has a 14-36 record in home games and a 27-71 record overall. The Athletics are 16-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Houston is 28-21 in road games and 53-43 overall. The Astros have a 20-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 44 RBI while hitting .239 for the Athletics. Jordan Diaz is 10-for-30 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 23 doubles and 14 home runs for the Astros. Chas McCormick is 13-for-33 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .228 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Astros: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ryan Noda: day-to-day (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Framber Valdez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.