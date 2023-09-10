Updates: Morocco earthquake
Astros and Padres meet with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
 
San Diego Padres (67-76, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (81-62, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (0-2, 5.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Astros: J.P. France (10-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and San Diego Padres meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Houston is 81-62 overall and 36-35 at home. The Astros are 58-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 28-40 record on the road and a 67-76 record overall. The Padres have a 35-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 26 home runs, 72 walks and 101 RBI while hitting .287 for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 17-for-43 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Padres with 56 extra base hits (27 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs). Fernando Tatis Jr. is 8-for-40 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .302 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Padres: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.