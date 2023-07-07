FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Mariners (43-43, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (49-39, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-6, 3.14 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (6-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -118, Mariners -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros with a 1-0 series lead.

Houston has gone 24-20 in home games and 49-39 overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.62 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

Seattle is 43-43 overall and 19-23 in road games. The Mariners have a 33-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Mariners hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Ty France has 22 doubles, seven home runs and 36 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 10-for-34 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .288 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Framber Valdez: day-to-day (ankle), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (finger), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.