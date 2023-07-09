Mariners meet the Astros with 2-1 series lead

Seattle Mariners (44-44, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (50-40, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (6-5, 3.82 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Astros: Brandon Bielak (4-4, 3.81 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -127, Astros +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Houston Astros.

Houston is 25-21 at home and 50-40 overall. The Astros are 36-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Seattle is 44-44 overall and 20-24 on the road. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Mariners hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mauricio Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 RBI for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 14-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ty France leads the Mariners with a .263 batting average, and has 22 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI. J.P. Crawford is 13-for-39 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .268 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mariners: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (finger), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.