Rodriguez leads Mariners against the Astros after 4-hit outing

Seattle Mariners (68-55, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (70-54, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, four strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (9-8, 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -181, Mariners +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros after Julio Rodriguez had four hits on Saturday in a 10-3 win over the Astros.

Houston is 70-54 overall and 33-28 in home games. Astros hitters have a collective .419 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

Seattle is 34-27 on the road and 68-55 overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Mariners hold a 7-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 29 doubles, 24 home runs and 92 RBI for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 11-for-33 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Rodriguez has 21 home runs, 38 walks and 79 RBI while hitting .278 for the Mariners. Teoscar Hernandez is 15-for-37 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .280 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .283 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (health and safety protocols), Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (illness), Jose Abreu: 10-Day IL (back), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), J.P. Crawford: 7-Day IL (concussion), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.