Rodriguez leads Mariners against the Astros following 5-hit game

Seattle Mariners (66-55, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (70-52, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (7-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Astros: J.P. France (9-3, 2.74 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -145, Mariners +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros after Julio Rodriguez’s five-hit game on Thursday.

Houston is 70-52 overall and 33-26 at home. The Astros have the third-best team ERA in baseball at 3.78.

Seattle is 66-55 overall and 32-27 on the road. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.75 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Mariners are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 29 doubles and 24 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 18-for-38 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Rodriguez has a .269 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 29 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-36 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .264 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Abreu: 10-Day IL (back), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), J.P. Crawford: 7-Day IL (concussion), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.