Rays take on the Astros looking to stop road slide

Tampa Bay Rays (62-43, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (58-45, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -113, Astros -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 58-45 record overall and a 27-23 record in home games. The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.81.

Tampa Bay is 25-24 on the road and 62-43 overall. The Rays have hit 150 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 25 doubles and 18 home runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 16-for-38 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Wander Franco has 23 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 13-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .236 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by one run

Rays: 2-8, .215 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Zach Eflin: day-to-day (knee), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (groin), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.