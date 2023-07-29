Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Astros into game 2

Tampa Bay Rays (63-43, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (58-46, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (5-6, 5.17 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (6-7, 4.27 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -136, Rays +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros leading the series 1-0.

Houston has gone 27-24 in home games and 58-46 overall. The Astros have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .248.

Tampa Bay has a 26-24 record in road games and a 63-43 record overall. Rays hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in the majors.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 18 home runs, 51 walks and 69 RBI while hitting .304 for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 12-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Wander Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 48 RBI for the Rays. Jose Siri is 11-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .218 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rays: 3-7, .212 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Zach Eflin: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.