Astros and Rays play, winner secures 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (63-44, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (59-46, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (0-2, 5.11 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Astros: Brandon Bielak (5-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -110, Rays -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Houston has a 59-46 record overall and a 28-24 record at home. The Astros are sixth in the AL with 135 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Tampa Bay has a 63-44 record overall and a 26-25 record on the road. Rays hitters are batting a collective .255, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 68 RBI while hitting .254 for the Astros. Chas McCormick is 11-for-35 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Wander Franco has 23 doubles, five triples and 12 home runs while hitting .267 for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 10-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .242 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rays: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Zach Eflin: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

