Rangers take on the Astros after Garver’s 4-hit game

Houston Astros (77-61, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (76-60, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: J.P. France (10-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.16 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -113, Astros -107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros after Mitch Garver’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Texas has a 43-26 record at home and a 76-60 record overall. The Rangers have the top team batting average in the AL at .267.

Houston is 77-61 overall and 42-27 on the road. The Astros are 54-15 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Monday for the 11th time this season. The Astros are up 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 35 doubles, 26 home runs and 81 RBI while hitting .339 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 11-for-38 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 26 home runs while slugging .511. Alex Bregman is 16-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Astros: 5-5, .297 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Kendall Graveman: day-to-day (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.