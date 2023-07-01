Astros seek to continue win streak, take on the Rangers

Houston Astros (45-37, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-33, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (6-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (9-3, 2.82 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -135, Astros +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 49-33 overall and 26-16 in home games. The Rangers have the sixth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.84.

Houston has gone 23-18 on the road and 45-37 overall. The Astros are 37-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has 21 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 12-for-43 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Mauricio Dubon has a .286 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 17 doubles, a triple and four home runs. Yainer Diaz is 14-for-45 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .276 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Astros: 6-4, .272 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (neck), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.