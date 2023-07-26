Rangers face the Astros looking to end road skid

Texas Rangers (59-43, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (58-44, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (6-6, 4.58 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (8-6, 2.94 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -180, Rangers +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to the Houston Astros looking to end a four-game road slide.

Houston is 27-22 in home games and 58-44 overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.72 ERA, which ranks second in MLB play.

Texas has a 59-43 record overall and a 25-23 record in road games. The Rangers have a 7-14 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Astros are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 43 extra base hits (25 doubles and 18 home runs). Chas McCormick is 14-for-34 with two doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 61 RBI for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 11-for-38 with four doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .256 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rangers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (thumb), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.