Astros begin 3-game series with the Rangers

Texas Rangers (59-41, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (56-44, second in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (6-5, 3.31 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Astros: Brandon Bielak (5-5, 3.46 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -113, Astros -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros begin a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Houston has a 56-44 record overall and a 25-22 record in home games. The Astros are 42-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas has a 25-21 record on the road and a 59-41 record overall. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .273, the top team batting average in the AL.

The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Astros lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 25 doubles and 17 home runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 13-for-42 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 14 home runs, 44 walks and 61 RBI while hitting .271 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 14-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers: 7-3, .259 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Adolis Garcia: day-to-day (hand), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jon Gray: day-to-day (shin), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

