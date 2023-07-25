Rangers try to end road skid, face the Astros

Texas Rangers (59-42, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (57-44, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: TBD; Astros: J.P. France (5-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to the Houston Astros looking to stop a three-game road slide.

Houston has a 26-22 record at home and a 57-44 record overall. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .411.

Texas is 59-42 overall and 25-22 on the road. The Rangers have hit 139 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Astros are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 25 doubles and 17 home runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 16-for-43 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 14 home runs, 44 walks and 61 RBI while hitting .273 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 15-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .258 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rangers: 7-3, .264 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Adolis Garcia: day-to-day (finger), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (thumb), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.