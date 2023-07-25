FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Rangers try to end road skid, face the Astros

By The Associated Press
 
Texas Rangers (59-42, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (57-44, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: TBD; Astros: J.P. France (5-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

Other news
Houston Astros' Chas McCormick watches his three-run home run tie a baseball game during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
McCormick has 6 RBIs, Díaz hits RBI single in the ninth to give Astros 10-9 win over Rangers
Chas McCormick homered with a career-high six RBIs before a tiebreaking RBI single by Yainer Díaz with one out in the ninth lifted the Houston Astros to a 10-9 win over the Texas Rangers.
Houston Astros' Yainer Diaz (21) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Mauricio Dubón’s homer in the ninth inning lifts Astros past A’s 3-2
Mauricio Dubón homered with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros held off the Oakland Athletics 3-2.
Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Gelof hits first major league homer, Brown connects to help A’s snap skid against Astros, win 4-1
Jace Peterson hit a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth, Zack Gelof hit his first major league home run in the seventh and the Oakland Athletics snapped a nine-game losing streak to Houston by beating the Astros 4-1.
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Kyle Tucker hits 3 HRs and drives in 4 runs as the Astros beat the Athletics 6-4
Kyle Tucker hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career and drove in four runs, Alex Bregman also went deep and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4.

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to the Houston Astros looking to stop a three-game road slide.

Houston has a 26-22 record at home and a 57-44 record overall. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .411.

Texas is 59-42 overall and 25-22 on the road. The Rangers have hit 139 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Astros are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 25 doubles and 17 home runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 16-for-43 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 14 home runs, 44 walks and 61 RBI while hitting .273 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 15-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .258 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rangers: 7-3, .264 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Adolis Garcia: day-to-day (finger), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (thumb), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.