CF Montreal faces the Houston Dynamo in non-conference play

Houston Dynamo (12-11-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. CF Montreal (11-16-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Montreal +141, Houston +183, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal hosts the Houston Dynamo in a non-conference matchup.

Montreal is 9-4-2 in home games. Montreal is 5-1-1 when it scores two goals.

The Dynamo are 2-9-4 in road games. The Dynamo are 6-0-0 when they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chinonso Offor has four goals for Montreal. Kwadwo Opoku has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Amine Bassi has scored nine goals and added one assist for the Dynamo. Hector Herrera has one goal and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 3-5-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Dynamo: 4-2-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Joel Waterman (injured), Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured), Aaron Herrera (injured).

Dynamo: Griffin Dorsey (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.