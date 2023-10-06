Colorado Rapids face the Houston Dynamo on the heels of shutout win

Colorado Rapids (5-15-11, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (12-11-9, sixth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Houston -235, Colorado +594, Draw +358; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Austin 1-0, the Colorado Rapids visit the Houston Dynamo.

The Dynamo are 9-9-7 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo are 3-1-1 when they score a pair of goals.

The Rapids are 4-10-10 against Western Conference opponents. The Rapids have a -23 goal differential, scoring 24 goals while allowing 47.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amine Bassi has scored nine goals with one assist for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Bassett has scored five goals with one assist for the Rapids. Andreas Maxso has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 4-1-5, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.5 goals per game.

Rapids: 3-5-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Amine Bassi (injured).

Rapids: Max (injured), Sidnei Tavares (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured), William Yarbrough (injured), Jack Price (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.