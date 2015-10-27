Houston Texans release QB Ryan Mallett after travel gaffe

HOUSTON (AP) — Ryan Mallett finally ran out of chances in Houston and was released by the Texans on Tuesday.

The Texans released the quarterback after he missed the team’s charter flight to Florida this past weekend.

They announced the decision on Tuesday and also placed Arian Foster on injured reserve, a day after coach Bill O’Brien said he would miss the rest of the season with an Achilles tendon injury.

The 27-year-old Mallett said he missed the flight because of traffic and he took a commercial flight to meet the team in Miami, where the team was blown out 44-26 and fell to 2-5.

“You’ve got to be on time,” Mallett said after the game. “That’s not the leadership role I need to exhibit. I need to be better.”

It wasn’t the first time he’d missed a team activity: He overslept and missed a practice in training camp. The aftermath of that incident was documented on the HBO Series “Hard Knocks” this summer.

“I wouldn’t even try to call him,” O’Brien is filmed saying to a staff member. “Just let it go. He’s 27 years old.”

In another scene a conversation between Mallett and general manager Rick Smith in Smith’s office is shown.

“My phone turned off man,” Mallett said. “I’m not about to (lie to) ... you like that. I made a mistake. The timing ... looks so great. I went and got a battery alarm clock so it won’t happen again ... when I woke up I was like: ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’”

Mallett was in his second season in Houston after being traded from New England in August 2014 after spending three seasons as Tom Brady’s backup.

Appearing on Boston radio station WEEI on Monday, Brady was asked if Mallett was: “that big of a knucklehead when he was here or is that just something that happened in Houston?”

“I’m not sure,” Brady said after a long pause. “I’ve always — Ryan and I have always had a great relationship. It’s — you hate to see that stuff because it’s not how it should be.”

Brady was then asked if anybody on his team had ever missed the charter flight.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I think so at one point. I don’t remember who it was. But it’s rare.”

Mallett lost the starting job in training camp, but took over in the season opener after Brian Hoyer struggled. Mallett started the team’s next four games but led the Texans to just one win as he threw two touchdown passes with four interceptions. He was benched in favor of Hoyer in the middle of his fourth start against Indianapolis on Oct. 8.

After he was removed from the game, TV shots showed him pouting on the sideline and frowning after at least one score by the Texans, behavior he was widely criticized for.

The Texans will now have to find a backup to replace him because Hoyer is the only quarterback remaining on the active roster with Tom Savage on injured reserve. Zac Dysert is the only quarterback on Houston’s practice squad.

The Texans (2-5) host Tennessee (1-5) on Sunday.

