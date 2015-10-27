Houston Texans release QB Ryan Mallett after travel gaffe

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Houston Texans release QB Ryan Mallett after travel gaffe

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
 
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Ryan Mallett finally ran out of chances in Houston and was released by the Texans on Tuesday.

The Texans released the quarterback after he missed the team’s charter flight to Florida this past weekend.

They announced the decision on Tuesday and also placed Arian Foster on injured reserve, a day after coach Bill O’Brien said he would miss the rest of the season with an Achilles tendon injury.

The 27-year-old Mallett said he missed the flight because of traffic and he took a commercial flight to meet the team in Miami, where the team was blown out 44-26 and fell to 2-5.

Other news
Activist Hannah Riley works on her laptop at Muchacho, a local taco restaurant, while gathering signatures from fellow voters, in Atlanta, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Organizers are trying to force a referendum that would allow voters to decide the fate of a proposed police and training center, but attorneys for the city say the petition drive is invalid. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)
Judge gives organizers trying to stop ‘Cop City’ a deadline extension for signature campaign
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) warms up during a practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jaguars LT Cam Robinson embraces temporary backup role while preparing for 4-game suspension
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey appears to injure leg during Dolphins practice

“You’ve got to be on time,” Mallett said after the game. “That’s not the leadership role I need to exhibit. I need to be better.”

It wasn’t the first time he’d missed a team activity: He overslept and missed a practice in training camp. The aftermath of that incident was documented on the HBO Series “Hard Knocks” this summer.

“I wouldn’t even try to call him,” O’Brien is filmed saying to a staff member. “Just let it go. He’s 27 years old.”

In another scene a conversation between Mallett and general manager Rick Smith in Smith’s office is shown.

“My phone turned off man,” Mallett said. “I’m not about to (lie to) ... you like that. I made a mistake. The timing ... looks so great. I went and got a battery alarm clock so it won’t happen again ... when I woke up I was like: ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’”

Mallett was in his second season in Houston after being traded from New England in August 2014 after spending three seasons as Tom Brady’s backup.

Appearing on Boston radio station WEEI on Monday, Brady was asked if Mallett was: “that big of a knucklehead when he was here or is that just something that happened in Houston?”

“I’m not sure,” Brady said after a long pause. “I’ve always — Ryan and I have always had a great relationship. It’s — you hate to see that stuff because it’s not how it should be.”

Brady was then asked if anybody on his team had ever missed the charter flight.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I think so at one point. I don’t remember who it was. But it’s rare.”

Mallett lost the starting job in training camp, but took over in the season opener after Brian Hoyer struggled. Mallett started the team’s next four games but led the Texans to just one win as he threw two touchdown passes with four interceptions. He was benched in favor of Hoyer in the middle of his fourth start against Indianapolis on Oct. 8.

After he was removed from the game, TV shots showed him pouting on the sideline and frowning after at least one score by the Texans, behavior he was widely criticized for.

The Texans will now have to find a backup to replace him because Hoyer is the only quarterback remaining on the active roster with Tom Savage on injured reserve. Zac Dysert is the only quarterback on Houston’s practice squad.

The Texans (2-5) host Tennessee (1-5) on Sunday.

___

Online:

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL