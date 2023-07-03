How major US stock indexes fared Monday 7/3/2023

Stocks drifted higher Monday as momentum slowed on Wall Street following a powerful rally to start the year.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, rising to its highest level since April 2022. The Dow rose less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.

Tesla rose after it said the number of vehicles it delivered during the spring surged from a year earlier. Much of the rest of the market was quieter. The U.S. stock market closed at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time and will remain shut Tuesday in observance of Independence Day.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 5.21 points, or 0.1%, to 4,455.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.87 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,418.47.

The Nasdaq composite rose 28.85 points, or 0.2%, to 13,816.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.05 points, or 0.4%, to 1,896.78.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 616.09 points, or 16%.

The Dow is up 1,271.22 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,350.29 points, or 32%.

The Russell 2000 is up 135.53 points, or 7.7%.