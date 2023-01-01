2023 Jacksonville shooting

Steve Scalise cancer diagnosis
This undated photo provided by Luckner Joachin shows A.J. Laguerre with his cap and gown for his 2020 high school graduation. Laguerre, 19, was an employee at the Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Fla., where he and two other Black people were killed Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. The local sheriff said the gunman, who took his own life, targeted all three victims because of their race. (Luckner Joachin via AP)
The Jacksonville shooter killed a devoted dad, a beloved mom and a teen helping support his family
Three people killed in a weekend shooting at a Florida discount store are being remembered as a devoted father, a beloved mother and a 19-year-old working to help support his grandmother and younger siblings.
 