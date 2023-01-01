Updates: Morocco earthquake
Kuhns propels Norfolk State to 31-23 victory over Hampton
Otto Kuhns threw three touchdown passes to lead Norfolk State to a 31-23 victory over Hampton. Kuhns staked the Spartans to a 7-0 lead after one quarter with a 41-yard scoring strike to Aaron Moore.
 