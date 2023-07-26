Afghanistan
The United Nations says it has been forced to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because of “a crippling funding crisis” that has seen its donations plummet by about half as acute hunger is hitting record levels.
Officials say heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing over the past three days.
Those fleeing Afghanistan as the Taliban swept back into power two years ago included university students.
Police say two suicide bombers attacked a sprawling compound housing a police station and government offices in northwest Pakistan, killing at least four police officers and wounding 11 other people.
There’ll be 32 national teams competing across Australia and New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup. A 33rd team — unofficial by international soccer standards — will be watching from the stands.
Police say a suicide bomber has hit a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan, wounding at least eight people.
Shakib Al Hasan has put in a captain’s performance to help Bangladesh sweep the two-match cricket Twenty20 series against Afghanistan with a six-wicket win under the DLS method.
Recently released congressional campaign records reveal the potential challenges embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos faces in his bid for reelection.
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Gripping a wrench and pulling back with all his might, Tashmorad Qara loosened the heavy cap on a fire hydrant.
Pakistan’s military chief has warned the Afghan Taliban of an “effective response” by his forces if they fail to stop harboring militants who plot cross-border attacks from Afghanistan.
A spokesman for the Afghan Taliban say they’ve suspended all the activities of Swedish organizations in the country in response to the recent burning of Islam’s holy book in Stockholm.
An international aid group says two children died as Afghan families fled a Taliban demolition of their shantytown homes in the country’s capital of Kabul.
Australia’s most decorated living war veteran has lodged an appeal against a civil court ruling that blamed him for the unlawful killings of four Afghans.
A former Afghan interpreter for the U.S. military was killed in a shooting this past week in Washington has been laid to rest.
Officials in Pakistan say the death toll from two weeks of monsoon rains rose to at least 55 on Thursday after at least 12 people, including eight children, died in weather-related incidents in Pakistan.
Officials say a suicide bomber has targeted a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least three soldiers and a 10-year-old boy and wounding 14 other civilians.
Star legspinner Rashid Khan returned to Afghanistan’s starting XI and took two wickets as his team beat host Bangladesh by 17 runs under the DLS method in the series-opening ODI.
One of the architects of the covert US strategy against the Soviets in Afghanistan has published a new memoir.
Pakistan’s military says security forces have raided two militant hideouts in regions near the border with Afghanistan.
A State Department report says the department failed to do enough contingency planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan.
Pakistani security forces say they killed an Islamic State commander in a raid on a militant hideout
Pakistani security forces say they have killed an Islamic State group commander and two other militants during a raid on a militant hideout near the border with Afghanistan.
Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, more than 1,000 civilians were killed in attacks, UN says
The United Nations says it has documented a significant level of civilian casualties from attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021.
The supreme leader of the Taliban has released a message claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women’s life in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls’ education is severely curtailed.
The U.N. envoy for Afghanistan is warning the country’s Taliban rulers that international recognition as the country’s legitimate government will remain “nearly impossible” unless they lift severe restrictions on women and girls’ education and employment.
The Afghanistan team’s status for the 2024 Paris Olympics has been put in question by the IOC over growing frustration with the Taliban blocking access to sport for women and girls.
A senator has invited the International Criminal Court to investigate what Australian military commanders knew about war crime allegations in Afghanistan in a bid to pressure Australia into launching its own review.
Najmul Hossain and Mominul Haque both hit a century as Bangladesh closed in on a victory in the one-off test against Afghanistan after setting up an improbable 662-run target for the opponent.
BERLIN (AP) — An Austrian man is being held in Afghanistan after he traveled to the country earlier this year, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Militants attacked a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, near the border with Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that left three soldiers and three militants dead, the army said Sunday.
A Taliban official says a bombing in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province killed at least 13 people during a memorial service.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan urged Pakistan on Wednesday to stop arresting Afghan refugees, after 250 were detained by counterterrorism officials and other agencies for not having travel documents.