Afghanistan
FILE - Afghan women wait to receive cash at a money distribution point organized by the World Food Program, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Nov. 20, 2021. The United Nations has been forced to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because of “a crippling funding crisis” that has seen its donations plummet by about half as acute hunger is hitting record levels, a top official said Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)
UN says it’s forced to cut food aid to millions globally because of a funding crisis
The United Nations says it has been forced to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because of “a crippling funding crisis” that has seen its donations plummet by about half as acute hunger is hitting record levels.
 
In this image provided by the Air Force, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin speaks with civic leaders from communities near Hill Air Force Base, Utah, during a meeting at the Pentagon, June 21, 2023. The White House has nominated Allvin,a career airlift and cargo pilot with key deployments in Afghanistan and Europe, to serve as the Air Force's next top general. In a notice to Congress posted July 26, the White House nominated Allvin to serve as the service's next chief of staff. (Eric Dietrich/U.S. Air Force via AP)
White House nominates Allvin as next Air Force chief
 
FILE - Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl arrives for a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 12, 2016. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, vacated the military conviction of Bergdahl, a former U.S. Army soldier who pleaded guilty to desertion after he left his post and was captured in Afghanistan and tortured by the Taliban. (AP Photo/Ted Richardson, File)
Judge vacates desertion conviction for former US soldier captured in Afghanistan
 
Security personnel inspect the site of suicide bomber attack inside a roadside mosque in the Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, of Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a roadside mosque when a police officer tried to arrest him after a chase in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border on Tuesday, killing the officer, police said. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Police officer killed as suicide bomber detonates explosive vest at mosque in northwest Pakistan
 
FILE - A woman walks past a beauty salon with window decorations which have been defaced in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The one-month dateline given to women beauty salons ban in Afghanistan ended Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Taliban say that beauty salons must stop their activities otherwise their licenses will be cancelled. Sadiq Akif Mahjer, the spokesman for the Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry says Tuesday that if they do not obey the orders of the ministry, their licenses will be cancelled by the municipality. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
Taliban orders beauty salons in Afghanistan to close despite UN concern and rare public protest
 
An excavator removes mud from a damaged house after heavy flooding in the Maidan Wardak province in the central of Afghanistan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan killed multiple people and left dozens missing over the past three days. (AP Photo)
Heavy rains in Afghanistan and Pakistan unleash flash floods that killed dozens of people
Officials say heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing over the past three days.
 
Fahima Sultani stands at the entrance of Arizona State University, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Sultani and others tried for days in the summer of 2021 to get into the Kabul airport, only to be turned away by the gun-wielding extremists as the Taliban swept back into power. After a harrowing escape, Sultani is one of more than 60 Afghan women who arrived at ASU in December 2021. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Scholarships have helped displaced Afghan students find homes on university campuses across the US
Those fleeing Afghanistan as the Taliban swept back into power two years ago included university students.
 
Security members arrive after suicide bombing in the police compound, in the Bara Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, of Pakistan, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Suicide bombers attacked a sprawling compound housing a police station and government offices in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least two police officers and wounding over a dozen other people, police and rescue officials said. (AP Photo/Qazi Rauf)
2 suicide bombers attack Pakistan police and government compound, killing 4 and injuring 11
Police say two suicide bombers attacked a sprawling compound housing a police station and government offices in northwest Pakistan, killing at least four police officers and wounding 11 other people.
 
Members of the Afghan women's football team attend Morocco's practice ahead of the Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Some of the team left Afghanistan after the Taliban retook power in 2021 and came out to support the Moroccan women and show that Muslim women belong in sports. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Afghan players watch Morocco’s team practice for Women’s World Cup, hoping to get their chance
There’ll be 32 national teams competing across Australia and New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup. A 33rd team — unofficial by international soccer standards — will be watching from the stands.
 
Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding a number of people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Suicide bomber targets truck carrying troops in northwestern Pakistan, wounding 8 people
Police say a suicide bomber has hit a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan, wounding at least eight people.
 
Shakib leads Bangladesh to Twenty20 series sweep over Afghanistan with 6-wicket win
Shakib Al Hasan has put in a captain’s performance to help Bangladesh sweep the two-match cricket Twenty20 series against Afghanistan with a six-wicket win under the DLS method.
 
FILE - U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, 2023. Santos, charged with a host of financial crimes, including embezzling money from his campaign, withdrew $85,000 from his campaign to help repay hundreds of thousands of dollars he loaned himself to get elected in 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
US Rep. George Santos repays himself $85K raised from lackluster reelection fundraising
Recently released congressional campaign records reveal the potential challenges embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos faces in his bid for reelection.
 
Tashmorad Qara, 37, who resettled in Roanoke, Va., after almost 10 years into his career helping the U.S. fight the Taliban as a pilot with the Afghan Air Force, poses on May 17, 2023. His identity is not being revealed for fear of reprisals from the Taliban. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
With dreams, and caffeine, former Afghan pilot strives to bring family to US
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Gripping a wrench and pulling back with all his might, Tashmorad Qara loosened the heavy cap on a fire hydrant.
 
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
Pakistan’s military chief warns Afghan Taliban against harboring militants as attacks spike
Pakistan’s military chief has warned the Afghan Taliban of an “effective response” by his forces if they fail to stop harboring militants who plot cross-border attacks from Afghanistan.
 
Afghan Taliban suspend all activities of Swedish aid groups over burning of Islam’s holy book
A spokesman for the Afghan Taliban say they’ve suspended all the activities of Swedish organizations in the country in response to the recent burning of Islam’s holy book in Stockholm.
 
This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)
Aid group says 2 children died as families fled Taliban demolition of their Kabul shantytown
An international aid group says two children died as Afghan families fled a Taliban demolition of their shantytown homes in the country’s capital of Kabul.
 
FILE - Ben Roberts-Smith arrives at the Federal Court in Sydney on June 9, 2021. Australia’s most decorated living war veteran lodged an appeal on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, against a civil court ruling that blamed him for the unlawful killings of four Afghans. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Australian war hero appeals court decision that blamed him for unlawful killings in Afghanistan
Australia’s most decorated living war veteran has lodged an appeal against a civil court ruling that blamed him for the unlawful killings of four Afghans.
 
Friends and family watch as the body of Nasrat Ahmad Yar, 31, is placed into a grave during a funeral service at the All Muslim Association of America cemetery on Saturday, July 8, 2023 in Fredericksburg, Va. Ahmad Yar, an Afghan immigrant who worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, was shot and killed on Monday, July 3, while working as a ride-share driver in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
An Afghan man who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot and killed in Washington
A former Afghan interpreter for the U.S. military was killed in a shooting this past week in Washington has been laid to rest.
 
A man pulls a handcart carrying a boy as they wade through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Officials say heavy monsoon rains have lashed across Pakistan, killing a number of people. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
2 weeks of monsoon rains in Pakistan have killed at least 55, including 8 children
Officials in Pakistan say the death toll from two weeks of monsoon rains rose to at least 55 on Thursday after at least 12 people, including eight children, died in weather-related incidents in Pakistan.
 
Suicide bomber attacks security post in Pakistan, killing 3 soldiers and a 10-year-old boy
Officials say a suicide bomber has targeted a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least three soldiers and a 10-year-old boy and wounding 14 other civilians.
 
Double strike for Rashid as he returns to help Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit ODI opener
Star legspinner Rashid Khan returned to Afghanistan’s starting XI and took two wickets as his team beat host Bangladesh by 17 runs under the DLS method in the series-opening ODI.
 
FILE - Michael Vickers, then Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict & Interdependent Capabilities, speaks with The Associated Press during an interview at the Pentagon, Nov. 16, 2007. One of the architects of the covert U.S. strategy against the Soviets in Afghanistan has published a new memoir. In “By All Means Available,” Michael Vickers calls on President Joe Biden’s administration to increase its support for Ukraine’s resistance against Russia.(AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
He was the CIA whiz kid in ‘Charlie Wilson’s War.’ His new book offers advice for the US in Ukraine
One of the architects of the covert US strategy against the Soviets in Afghanistan has published a new memoir.
 
Pakistani security forces kill 6 militants in separate raids near the border with Afghanistan
Pakistan’s military says security forces have raided two militant hideouts in regions near the border with Afghanistan.
 
FILE - Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021. A State Department report says the department failed to do enough contingency planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. The review repeatedly blames the administration of former President Donald Trump for not doing enough planning or processing of visas after beginning the withdrawal. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi, File)
State Department failed to plan or respond fast enough in Afghanistan collapse, new US report finds
A State Department report says the department failed to do enough contingency planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan.
 
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
Pakistani security forces say they killed an Islamic State commander in a raid on a militant hideout
Pakistani security forces say they have killed an Islamic State group commander and two other militants during a raid on a militant hideout near the border with Afghanistan.
 
Taliban fighters enjoy lunch inside an adobe house that is used as a makeshift checkpoint in Wardak province, Afghanistan, Thursday June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, more than 1,000 civilians were killed in attacks, UN says
The United Nations says it has documented a significant level of civilian casualties from attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021.
 
FILE - Afghan women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 28, 2023. The supreme leader of the Taliban released a message Sunday, June 25, claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women's lives in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls' education is severely curtailed.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
Taliban leader claims women are provided with a ‘comfortable and prosperous life’ in Afghanistan
The supreme leader of the Taliban has released a message claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women’s life in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls’ education is severely curtailed.
 
Men play volleyball in Wardak province, Afghanistan, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
UN warns Taliban that restrictions on Afghan women and girls make recognition `nearly impossible’
The U.N. envoy for Afghanistan is warning the country’s Taliban rulers that international recognition as the country’s legitimate government will remain “nearly impossible” unless they lift severe restrictions on women and girls’ education and employment.
 
FILE - An Afghan women's soccer team poses for a photo in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Afghanistan's status for the 2024 Paris Olympics was put in question Wednesday, June 21, 2023, by the IOC over growing frustration with the Taliban blocking access to sport for women and girls. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
IOC warns Afghanistan about Paris Olympics status over denying sports to women and girls
The Afghanistan team’s status for the 2024 Paris Olympics has been put in question by the IOC over growing frustration with the Taliban blocking access to sport for women and girls.
 
Senator Jacqui Lambie, left, and lawyer Glenn Kolomeitz speak to the media at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Lambie invited the International Criminal Court to investigate what Australian military commanders knew about war crime allegations in Afghanistan in a bid pressure Australia into launching its own investigation. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)
Australian senator invites International Criminal Court to probe officers in war crime allegations
A senator has invited the International Criminal Court to investigate what Australian military commanders knew about war crime allegations in Afghanistan in a bid to pressure Australia into launching its own review.
 
Najmul, Mominul hit centuries as Bangladesh sets Afghanistan 662-run target
Najmul Hossain and Mominul Haque both hit a century as Bangladesh closed in on a victory in the one-off test against Afghanistan after setting up an improbable 662-run target for the opponent.
 
Austrian man arrested in Afghanistan after traveling there in May
BERLIN (AP) — An Austrian man is being held in Afghanistan after he traveled to the country earlier this year, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
 
Pakistan’s army says shootout near Afghan border kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Militants attacked a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, near the border with Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that left three soldiers and three militants dead, the army said Sunday.
 
This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)
Suicide bomb hits memorial service for Taliban official in northeast Afghanistan, killing 13 people
A Taliban official says a bombing in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province killed at least 13 people during a memorial service.
 
Pakistan urged to stop arresting Afghan refugees after 250 detained recently
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan urged Pakistan on Wednesday to stop arresting Afghan refugees, after 250 were detained by counterterrorism officials and other agencies for not having travel documents.
 