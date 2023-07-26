U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Africa
File - Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict in Sudan gather Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Zabout refugee Camp in Goz Beida, Chad. Some 260,000 people have fled Darfur into neighboring Chad after RSF fighters and allied Arab militias stormed a number of cities and towns, burning houses and driving out residents. (Pierre Honnorat/WFP via AP, File)
Niger adds to growing list of countries in the Sahel run by the military
Mutinuous soldiers in Niger have overthrown the nation’s democratically elected government, adding it to a growing list of countries in West Africa’s Sahel region where military regimes rule.
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi shake hands during a family photo opportunity during the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Alexei Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin woos African leaders at a summit in Russia with promises of expanding trade and other ties
 
File - Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict in Sudan gather Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Zabout refugee Camp in Goz Beida, Chad. Some 260,000 people have fled Darfur into neighboring Chad after RSF fighters and allied Arab militias stormed a number of cities and towns, burning houses and driving out residents. (Pierre Honnorat/WFP via AP, File)
Sudan conflict brings new atrocities to Darfur as militias kill, rape, burn homes in rampages
 
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal
 
Patches of grass mark the spot where, according to officials and witnesses, bodies of migrants from capsized boats attempting the dangerous trip from West Africa to Spain are buried in unmarked beach graves in Saint Louis, Senegal, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Bodies wash ashore or are found by fishermen at sea, then are buried by authorities. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Unmarked Senegal beach graves hold untold number of West African migrants, officials and locals say
 
UN lifts last restriction on arms for Central African Republic government, but not for mercenaries
The U.N. Security Council has lifted a requirement that the Central African Republic get advance U.N. approval for arms purchases and transfers for its security forces.
 
Sierra Leone and neighbors to fight piracy in the Gulf of Guinea after a Chinese ship was hijacked
Sierra Leone says it is working with neighboring countries to step up the fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea after a Chinese fishing vessel was hijacked in its waters earlier this week.
 
FILE- Nigeria's new President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inspects honour guards after taking an oath of office at a ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, Monday, May 29, 2023. Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu forwarded 28 ministerial nominees to federal legislators on Thursday July 27 for confirmation as he seeks to finally set up his cabinet to lead Africa's most populous country. (AP Photo/Olamikan Gbemiga, File)
Nearly two months into his term, Nigeria’s leader finally proposes his Cabinet to legislators
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has proposed a Cabinet nearly two months into office as he seeks to finally set up a government to lead Africa’s most populous country.
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin promises no-cost Russian grain shipments to 6 African countries
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told leaders and officials from most African countries that his nation is making full efforts to avert a global food crisis despite concerns that its withdrawal from a deal allowing grain shipments from Ukraine will cause price spikes.
 
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
Niger’s president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup
Niger’s president defiantly declared that democracy would prevail, a day after mutinous soldiers detained him and announced they had seized power in a coup because of the West African country’s deteriorating security situation.
 
An ambulance is parked at the emergency unit of the National hospital in Abuja Nigeria, Wednesday, July. 26, 2023. The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors on Wednesday is on strike again, demanding better working conditions for its members. (AP Photo/Chinedu Asadu)
Nigerian doctors walk off the job again. Overstretched and underpaid, many have left for overseas
The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors is on strike again, demanding better pay and working conditions for its members.
 
FILE - Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni attends the state funeral of Kenya's former president Daniel Arap Moi in Nairobi, Kenya on Feb. 11, 2020. Human rights violations including extrajudicial killings in Uganda in recent years have raised the concern of a panel of United Nations experts. Uganda's security forces face growing allegations of brutality in their encounters with perceived opponents of the government of President Yoweri Museveni. (AP Photo/John Muchucha, File)
UN panel says it’s concerned about human rights violations in Uganda in recent years
Human rights violations in Uganda in recent years ranging from the arrest of government opponents to extrajudicial killings have raised the concern of a panel of United Nations experts.
 
Ghana votes to abolish the death penalty 30 years after last execution
Ghana’s parliament has voted to abolish the death penalty for all crimes except high treason, formalizing what has been a de facto moratorium on executions for the past three decades.
 
FILE - This undated handout image provided by Greece's coast guard on June 14, 2023, shows scores of people on a battered fishing boat that later capsized and sank off southern Greece. The border and coast guard agency Frontex estimated that more than 50,300 attempts were made to enter the EU without authorization from January to May. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP, File)
EU watchdog investigates the role of the bloc’s border agency in migrant tragedy off Greece in June
The European Union’s official watchdog says it has opened a probe into the role of the bloc’s Frontex border agency in the shipwreck off Greece last month that is feared to have killed hundreds of people in the Mediterranean Sea.
 
West Africa recorded over 1,800 terrorist attack in first six months of 2023, regional official says
West Africa has recorded over 1,800 terrorist attacks in the first six months of the year resulting in nearly 4,600 deaths with dire humanitarian consequences.
 
Tunisians demonstrate against Tunisian President Kais Saied during the Tunisian Republic Day in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The sign reads in Arabic: "Freedom for all political prisoners". (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)
Tunisians protest president’s expanding powers and demand release of all jailed political opponents
Opposition demonstrators have rallied on the main thoroughfare of Tunisia’s capital to denounce policies pursued by President Kaïs Saied.
 
A shooting at a taxi stand in South Africa has killed 4 people, police say
Gunmen who opened fire at a taxi stand in a small coastal South African town have killed four people and wounded another four.
 
Godwin Emefiele, suspended Central Bank governor, leaves after a court hearing at the Federal High Court in Lagos Nigeria, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Nigeria's suspended Central Bank governor appeared in court on Tuesday in the economic hub of Lagos on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and live ammunition. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank governor appears in court more than a month after his arrest
Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank governor has appeared in court in the economic hub of Lagoon on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and live ammunition.
 
Spanish rescue service saves 84 migrants, finds 1 man dead on vessel close to the Canary Islands
Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service has saved 84 migrants and found one man dead in a vessel close to the Spanish island of Gran Canaria.
 
Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga speaks during a press briefing with journalists in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, 25, July, 2023. Opposition parties in Kenya said on Tuesday they are filing charges of "police atrocities" that left 30 people dead at the International Criminal Court in the wake of protests against the rising cost of living and the imposition of new taxes. (AP Photo/ Khalil Senosi)
Opposition in Kenya gathers evidence of ‘police atrocities’ against protesters to take to the ICC
Opposition parties in Kenya said they are filing charges of “police atrocities” that left 30 people dead at the International Criminal Court in the wake of protests against the rising cost of living and the imposition of new taxes.
 
People inspect burnt vehicles after raging wildfires, in Bouira, 100 km from Algiers, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday. (AP Photo)
Wildfires in Algeria kill at least 34 and injure hundreds but 80% now extinguished, officials say
Authorities and local media say fires raging through forests, mountain villages and towns in northern Algeria have left at least 34 people dead.
 
A bus is towed away after being involved in a collision at the entrance to a university in Johannesburg, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. At least 77 people were injured, five of them critically, after two buses collided at the entrance to a South African university on Tuesday, police and transport authorities said. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
77 people are injured, 2 seriously, after 2 buses collide at a South African university
Police and transport authorities say two buses collided at the entrance to a South African university, injuring at least 77 people, two of them seriously.
 
A suicide bomber kills at least 25 at a training academy in Somalia’s capital, an army officer says
A senior army officer in Somalia says at least 25 soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at a military training academy in the capital, Mogadishu.
 
Eight people burn to death in southern Nigeria after gasoline tanker explodes, authorities say
Nigeria’s road safety agency says eight people were burned to death after a tanker carrying gasoline exploded.
 
People work together to pull, according to the locals, the capsized boat ashore at the beach where several people were found dead in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, July 24, 2023. The bodies were discovered by the navy early in the morning and are believed to be migrants because of the type of boat they were in according to the authorities. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
At least 17 bodies have been recovered after a migrant boat capsized off Senegal’s capital city
Authorities say at least 17 people have been found dead after a boat capsized in Senegal’s capital, Dakar.
 
Death toll doubles to 33 in Cameroon building collapse while search is still underway for survivors
Cameroonian authorities say the death toll from a building collapse has more than doubled as the search continues for survivors.
 
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the French military shows three Russian mercenaries, in northern Mali. On July 27-28, 2023 Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting delegations from almost all of Africa's 54 countries at the second Russia-Africa Summit. (French Army via AP, File)
Mali’s army and suspected Russia-linked mercenaries committed ‘new atrocities,’ rights group says
Human Rights Watch says it has found evidence of new summary executions, lootings, forced disappearances and other abuses committed in Mali by the army suspected Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries.
 
FILE - Police officers disperse protesters with tear gas following a demonstration at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos, Nigeria, on Oct. 20, 2021. Authorities in Nigeria say more than 100 people who died in 2020 during protests against police brutality will soon be buried. The burial plans were announced by the Lagos State Ministry of Health after local media broke the news, prompting criticism from rights groups and activists who demanded a new investigation of the killings. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)
Nigerian officials say 103 bodies from 2020 protests will be buried. Activists allege a cover-up
Authorities in Nigeria say more than 100 people who died in 2020 during protests against police brutality will soon be buried.
 
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo)
Plane crashes in eastern Sudan killing 9 people as the war reaches the 100-day mark
Sudan’s military says a civilian plane crashed at an airport in the eastern coastal city of Port Sudan, killing nine people including four military personnel on board.
 
FILE - Riot police officers shield off stones thrown by students during their protest against university tuition hikes outside the union building in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 23, 2015. Eight police officers assigned to a security team protecting South Africa’s deputy president have been arrested and are expected to appear in court on Monday, July 24, 2023 after they were caught on video kicking and stomping on two men on a Johannesburg highway this month. One of the men was kicked unconscious in the attack. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)
South Africa arrests 8 officers assigned to the country’s deputy president over highway brutality
Eight police officers assigned to a security team for South Africa’s deputy president have appeared in court and are set to face assault and other charges after they were caught on video kicking and stomping two off-duty trainee soldiers whose car they pulled over on a Johannesburg highway.
 
FILE - Malians demonstrate against France and in support of Russia on the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Mali, in Bamako, Mali, on Sept. 22, 2020. On July 27-28, 2023 Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting delegations from almost all of Africa's 54 countries at the second Russia-Africa Summit. (AP Photo, File)
Russia wants allies, so it’s hosting an Africa summit. Food security and Wagner group top the agenda
A crucial grain deal has been terminated. The Wagner military group’s future is in question. It’s a notable time for Russia to host a summit for African countries that rely heavily on Moscow for agricultural products and security.
 
Soldier in Congo kills 13 people, including his wife, after son’s burial takes place without him
Officials say a soldier in northeastern Congo opened fire on family members and others who had buried his son before he could arrive home to attend the ceremony.
 
Participants into an International conference on migration pose for a family photo in Rome, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Italy’s Meloni seeks broad cooperation to stanch flows of migrants to Europe with aid to Africa
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has called for new, more equal relationships between Europe and migrants’ countries of origin and transit.
 
The collapse of a building in Cameroon has killed 16 people and authorities say the toll could rise
Authorities say at least 16 people were killed and nearly three dozen injured Sunday when a four-story building collapsed onto a smaller one in Cameroon’s largest city.
 
Linda Masarira, a presidential candidate speaks to the press outside the High Court in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, June, 23 2023. Masarira had her candidacy rejected because she failed to pay the $20,000 registration fee on time. In Zimbabwe, the low number of women standing as candidates in general elections scheduled for Aug. 23 is viewed as perpetuating decades-old domination of politics by men. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean women are reduced to cheerleaders in the upcoming election, activists say
In Zimbabwe, the low number of women standing as candidates in general elections scheduled for Aug. 23 is viewed as perpetuating decades-old domination of politics by men.
 