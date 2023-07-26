Africa
Mutinuous soldiers in Niger have overthrown the nation’s democratically elected government, adding it to a growing list of countries in West Africa’s Sahel region where military regimes rule.
The U.N. Security Council has lifted a requirement that the Central African Republic get advance U.N. approval for arms purchases and transfers for its security forces.
Sierra Leone says it is working with neighboring countries to step up the fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea after a Chinese fishing vessel was hijacked in its waters earlier this week.
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has proposed a Cabinet nearly two months into office as he seeks to finally set up a government to lead Africa’s most populous country.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told leaders and officials from most African countries that his nation is making full efforts to avert a global food crisis despite concerns that its withdrawal from a deal allowing grain shipments from Ukraine will cause price spikes.
Niger’s president defiantly declared that democracy would prevail, a day after mutinous soldiers detained him and announced they had seized power in a coup because of the West African country’s deteriorating security situation.
The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors is on strike again, demanding better pay and working conditions for its members.
Human rights violations in Uganda in recent years ranging from the arrest of government opponents to extrajudicial killings have raised the concern of a panel of United Nations experts.
Ghana’s parliament has voted to abolish the death penalty for all crimes except high treason, formalizing what has been a de facto moratorium on executions for the past three decades.
The European Union’s official watchdog says it has opened a probe into the role of the bloc’s Frontex border agency in the shipwreck off Greece last month that is feared to have killed hundreds of people in the Mediterranean Sea.
West Africa recorded over 1,800 terrorist attack in first six months of 2023, regional official says
West Africa has recorded over 1,800 terrorist attacks in the first six months of the year resulting in nearly 4,600 deaths with dire humanitarian consequences.
Opposition demonstrators have rallied on the main thoroughfare of Tunisia’s capital to denounce policies pursued by President Kaïs Saied.
Gunmen who opened fire at a taxi stand in a small coastal South African town have killed four people and wounded another four.
Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank governor has appeared in court in the economic hub of Lagoon on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and live ammunition.
Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service has saved 84 migrants and found one man dead in a vessel close to the Spanish island of Gran Canaria.
Opposition parties in Kenya said they are filing charges of “police atrocities” that left 30 people dead at the International Criminal Court in the wake of protests against the rising cost of living and the imposition of new taxes.
Authorities and local media say fires raging through forests, mountain villages and towns in northern Algeria have left at least 34 people dead.
Police and transport authorities say two buses collided at the entrance to a South African university, injuring at least 77 people, two of them seriously.
A senior army officer in Somalia says at least 25 soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at a military training academy in the capital, Mogadishu.
Nigeria’s road safety agency says eight people were burned to death after a tanker carrying gasoline exploded.
Authorities say at least 17 people have been found dead after a boat capsized in Senegal’s capital, Dakar.
Cameroonian authorities say the death toll from a building collapse has more than doubled as the search continues for survivors.
Human Rights Watch says it has found evidence of new summary executions, lootings, forced disappearances and other abuses committed in Mali by the army suspected Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries.
Authorities in Nigeria say more than 100 people who died in 2020 during protests against police brutality will soon be buried.
Sudan’s military says a civilian plane crashed at an airport in the eastern coastal city of Port Sudan, killing nine people including four military personnel on board.
Eight police officers assigned to a security team for South Africa’s deputy president have appeared in court and are set to face assault and other charges after they were caught on video kicking and stomping two off-duty trainee soldiers whose car they pulled over on a Johannesburg highway.
Russia wants allies, so it’s hosting an Africa summit. Food security and Wagner group top the agenda
A crucial grain deal has been terminated. The Wagner military group’s future is in question. It’s a notable time for Russia to host a summit for African countries that rely heavily on Moscow for agricultural products and security.
Officials say a soldier in northeastern Congo opened fire on family members and others who had buried his son before he could arrive home to attend the ceremony.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has called for new, more equal relationships between Europe and migrants’ countries of origin and transit.
Authorities say at least 16 people were killed and nearly three dozen injured Sunday when a four-story building collapsed onto a smaller one in Cameroon’s largest city.
In Zimbabwe, the low number of women standing as candidates in general elections scheduled for Aug. 23 is viewed as perpetuating decades-old domination of politics by men.