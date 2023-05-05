Champions League
FILE - Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams speaks at a news conference during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Friday, May 5, 2023. Williams remained away from the team Wednesday, Sept. 20, after missing a game for personal reasons, and coach Matt Eberflus would not say if he still has his job.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns, says he has to take care of his health and family
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams has resigned, saying he needs to tend to his health and his family.
 