These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Alecia Fields