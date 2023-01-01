Hurricane Lee
England's head coach Steve Borthwick, left, with Owen Farrell before a start for the international rugby union match between Ireland and England, at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
England springs Rugby World Cup selection surprises with Mitchell and May; Ford starts at 10
Coach Steve Borthwick has sprung two surprises by putting scrumhalf Alex Mitchell and wing Jonny May straight into England’s starting team for its Rugby World Cup opener against Argentina.
 