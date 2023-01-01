UAW strike
Champions League
Temple University
Shohei Ohtani surgery
Hurricane Nigel
Alexander Canario
Chicago Cubs' Alexander Canario watches his grand slam off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Alexander Canario hits grand slam and Cubs rout Pirates 14-1 to remain in wild card spot
Rookie Alexander Canario hit a grand slam for his first major league home run in an eight-run eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs ended a five-game losing streak with a 14-1 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
 