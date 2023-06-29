Alexandre Pierre

Supreme Court rulings
Mexico's Luis Romo (7) wins a head ball against Haiti's Frantzdy Pierrot (20) during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Mexico beats Haiti 3-1 to reach CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals
Henry Martín scored on a diving header 44 seconds into the second half, and Mexico beat Haiti 3-1 Thursday night to clinch a berth in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.
 