Amazon.com Inc

The recent mass layoffs at companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta came as a shock the thousands of workers who’d never experienced upheaval in the tech sector.
British antitrust regulators have cleared Amazon’s purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot. But the $1.7 billion deal still faces scrutiny in the United States and Europe.
The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said Thursday a union organizer who was fired by Amazon was reinstated by the company after she filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.
Amazon has unveiled the first phase of its new headquarters complex in Virginia. The company cut the ribbon Thursday on a pair of gleaming, amenity-packed office towers.
Amazon’s cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services experienced an outage on Tuesday, affecting publishers that suddenly found themselves unable to operate their sites.
Amazon is kicking off its annual security-focused cloud computing conference on Tuesday amid a slowdown in its profitable cloud business Amazon Web Services, or AWS.
Shares of GameStop have plunged after the company fired CEO Matthew Furlong, the former Amazon executive who was brought in two years ago to turn the struggling video game retailer around.
A union organizer at Amazon who testified before a Senate committee has been terminated by the company, according to the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.
Deep in the Amazon, Brazil is building a complex of towers arrayed in six rings poised to spray carbon dioxide into the rainforest.
SEATTLE (AP) — A group of Amazon workers who are upset about recent layoffs, a return-to-office mandate and the company’s environmental impact is planning a walkout at its Seattle headquarters next week.
Minnesota lawmakers have passed a bill that would provide more protection for warehouse workers who have to meet productivity quotas, a move aimed at helping employees at companies like Amazon.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in a remote northeastern Oregon county have voted to give tax breaks worth an estimated $1 billion to Amazon for five more data centers there.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A worker who died after being hurt at an Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne suffered a blunt force injury, a coroner said Wednesday.
Amazon said Tuesday it launched a new service that will allow customers to purchase physical products while playing video games or interacting in virtual reality.
Amazon says it will distribute original films and TV shows, like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” to other media outlets for the first time.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A worker died after being injured at an Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne in an incident that closed the facility for the rest of the day Monday, authorities said.
Shopify is selling the two biggest pieces of its fulfillment network and abandoning its logistics ambitions.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Amazon.com Inc., down $4.37 to $105.45.
Amazon on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected revenue and profits for the first quarter, sending its stocks higher in after-hours trading.
Amazon is winding down its health-focused Halo devices and membership as the tech giant continues to cut costs.
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon-owned Whole Foods says it is cutting several hundred jobs as part of a process to simplify the grocery chain’s operations.
Stocks ended with very slight gains on Wall Street as investors close out a quiet week highlighted by a batch of mostly mixed corporate earnings reports.
Amazon is asking Virginia for nearly $153 million in state incentive payments. It would be the first tranche of funds to be paid out since the tech giant agreed in 2018 to build a headquarters complex in the state.
The Supreme Court this week is hearing the case of a religious mail carrier who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy signaled confidence the company will get costs under control in his annual letter to shareholders.
Amazon’s total injury rate for warehouse workers took a dip last year, but injuries were still worse than they were in 2020, according to an analysis released Wednesday by a coalition of labor unions.
British antitrust regulators have started investigating Amazon’s purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot, adding further scrutiny to the $1.7 billion deal.
Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer are relinquishing their leadership roles to make way for a former Amazon executive as the ride-hailing service struggles to recover from the pandemic while long-time rival Uber has been regaining its momentum.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is telling employees in a memo that the company plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks.
U.S. product regulators said Thursday that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death.
Even if you haven’t tried artificial intelligence tools that can write essays and poems or conjure new images on command, chances are the companies that make your household products are already starting to do so.