Amazon.com Inc

Georgia State University students Kavita Javalagi, left, and Gana Natarajan, second from left, speak with Shetundra Pinkston, during the Startup Student Connection job fair, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Atlanta. For the thousands of workers who'd never experienced upheaval in the tech sector, the recent mass layoffs at companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta came as a shock. Now they are being courted by long-established employers whose names aren't typically synonymous with tech work, including hotel chains, retailers, investment firms, railroad companies and even the Internal Revenue Service. (AP Photo/Alex Sliz)
Still hiring: Big Tech layoffs give other sectors an opening
The recent mass layoffs at companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta came as a shock the thousands of workers who’d never experienced upheaval in the tech sector.
 
Amazon wants small businesses to help make deliveries in rural areas and big cities
Amazon wants small businesses to help make deliveries in rural areas and big cities
 
Amazon is investing another $7.8B in Ohio-based cloud computing operations, state leaders say
Amazon is investing another $7.8B in Ohio-based cloud computing operations, state leaders say
 
Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel
Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel
 
Sanders launches Senate probe into Amazon's safety practices and asks workers to share stories
Sanders launches Senate probe into Amazon’s safety practices and asks workers to share stories
 
Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy Roomba maker iRobot gets UK approval
Amazon’s $1.7 billion deal to buy Roomba maker iRobot gets UK approval
British antitrust regulators have cleared Amazon’s purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot. But the $1.7 billion deal still faces scrutiny in the United States and Europe.
 
Fired Amazon union organizer in Alabama reinstated after filing a complaint, union says
Fired Amazon union organizer in Alabama reinstated after filing a complaint, union says
The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said Thursday a union organizer who was fired by Amazon was reinstated by the company after she filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.
 
Amazon debuts its headquarters complex in Virginia as it brings workers back to office
The two buildings comprising Amazon's second headquarters, HQ2, are seen after a grand opening ceremony, in Arlington, Va., Thursday, June 15, 2023, (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Amazon debuts its headquarters complex in Virginia as it brings workers back to office
Amazon has unveiled the first phase of its new headquarters complex in Virginia. The company cut the ribbon Thursday on a pair of gleaming, amenity-packed office towers.
 
Amazon says AWS is operating normally after outage that left publishers unable to operate websites
Amazon says AWS is operating normally after outage that left publishers unable to operate websites
Amazon’s cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services experienced an outage on Tuesday, affecting publishers that suddenly found themselves unable to operate their sites.
 
Once a reliable cash cow, Amazon's cloud business slows as companies pull back on service
Once a reliable cash cow, Amazon’s cloud business slows as companies pull back on service
Amazon is kicking off its annual security-focused cloud computing conference on Tuesday amid a slowdown in its profitable cloud business Amazon Web Services, or AWS.
 
GameStop slumps after it fires former Amazon executive brought in to modernize the gaming retailer
GameStop slumps after it fires former Amazon executive brought in to modernize the gaming retailer
Shares of GameStop have plunged after the company fired CEO Matthew Furlong, the former Amazon executive who was brought in two years ago to turn the struggling video game retailer around.
 
Amazon union organizer in Alabama who testified before Senate committee is terminated
Amazon union organizer in Alabama who testified before Senate committee is terminated
A union organizer at Amazon who testified before a Senate committee has been terminated by the company, according to the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.
 
Brazil builds ‘rings of carbon dioxide’ to simulate climate change in the Amazon
Deep in the Amazon, Brazil is building a complex of towers arrayed in six rings poised to spray carbon dioxide into the rainforest.
 
Amazon workers upset over layoffs and return-to-office mandate plan walkout
SEATTLE (AP) — A group of Amazon workers who are upset about recent layoffs, a return-to-office mandate and the company’s environmental impact is planning a walkout at its Seattle headquarters next week.
 
Minnesota lawmakers bolster quota protections for warehouse workers
Minnesota lawmakers bolster quota protections for warehouse workers
Minnesota lawmakers have passed a bill that would provide more protection for warehouse workers who have to meet productivity quotas, a move aimed at helping employees at companies like Amazon.
 
Amazon to receive $1 billion in tax breaks in eastern Oregon for new data centers
Amazon to receive $1 billion in tax breaks in eastern Oregon for new data centers
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in a remote northeastern Oregon county have voted to give tax breaks worth an estimated $1 billion to Amazon for five more data centers there.
 
Coroner says blunt force injury killed worker at Amazon warehouse in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A worker who died after being hurt at an Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne suffered a blunt force injury, a coroner said Wednesday.
 
Amazon begins offering physical products in games, VR
Amazon begins offering physical products in games, VR
Amazon said Tuesday it launched a new service that will allow customers to purchase physical products while playing video games or interacting in virtual reality.
 
Amazon films, series to get wider distribution via licensing
Amazon films, series to get wider distribution via licensing
Amazon says it will distribute original films and TV shows, like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” to other media outlets for the first time.
 
Worker fatally injured at Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A worker died after being injured at an Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne in an incident that closed the facility for the rest of the day Monday, authorities said.
 
Shopify narrowing its ambition, sells Deliverr, cuts staff
Shopify narrowing its ambition, sells Deliverr, cuts staff
Shopify is selling the two biggest pieces of its fulfillment network and abandoning its logistics ambitions.
 
Amazon, Snap fall; Intel, Mondelez rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Amazon.com Inc., down $4.37 to $105.45.
 
Amazon Q1 revenue, profit grow but cloud unit a concern
Amazon Q1 revenue, profit grow but cloud unit a concern
Amazon on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected revenue and profits for the first quarter, sending its stocks higher in after-hours trading.
 
Amazon axes 'Halo' fitness devices in cost-cutting move
Amazon axes ‘Halo’ fitness devices in cost-cutting move
Amazon is winding down its health-focused Halo devices and membership as the tech giant continues to cut costs.
 
Amazon's Whole Foods to cut hundreds of corporate roles
Amazon’s Whole Foods to cut hundreds of corporate roles
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon-owned Whole Foods says it is cutting several hundred jobs as part of a process to simplify the grocery chain’s operations.
 
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 4/21/2023
Stocks ended with very slight gains on Wall Street as investors close out a quiet week highlighted by a batch of mostly mixed corporate earnings reports.
 
Amazon seeks first incentive funds from Virginia HQ2 project
This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters redevelopment to be built in Arlington, Va. Amazon is asking Virginia for nearly $153 million in state incentive payments, which would be the first tranche of funds to be paid out since the tech giant agreed in 2018 to build a headquarters complex in the state. (NBBJ/Amazon via AP)
Amazon seeks first incentive funds from Virginia HQ2 project
Amazon is asking Virginia for nearly $153 million in state incentive payments. It would be the first tranche of funds to be paid out since the tech giant agreed in 2018 to build a headquarters complex in the state.
 
Supreme Court to deliver answer in religious mailman’s case
The Supreme Court this week is hearing the case of a religious mail carrier who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays.
 
Amazon's Jassy says AI will be a 'big deal' for company
Amazon’s Jassy says AI will be a ‘big deal’ for company
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy signaled confidence the company will get costs under control in his annual letter to shareholders.
 
Amazon worker injuries dip last year, but higher than 2020
Amazon worker injuries dip last year, but higher than 2020
Amazon’s total injury rate for warehouse workers took a dip last year, but injuries were still worse than they were in 2020, according to an analysis released Wednesday by a coalition of labor unions.
 
Amazon's $1.7B iRobot purchase faces UK antitrust scrutiny
Amazon’s $1.7B iRobot purchase faces UK antitrust scrutiny
British antitrust regulators have started investigating Amazon’s purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot, adding further scrutiny to the $1.7 billion deal.
 
Lyft to pick up new CEO amid deepening post-pandemic losses
Lyft to pick up new CEO amid deepening post-pandemic losses
Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer are relinquishing their leadership roles to make way for a former Amazon executive as the ride-hailing service struggles to recover from the pandemic while long-time rival Uber has been regaining its momentum.
 
Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs, bringing 2023 total to 27,000
Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs, bringing 2023 total to 27,000
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is telling employees in a memo that the company plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks.
 
Yeti recalls 1.9 million coolers and cases for magnet hazard
This photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler. U.S. product regulators said Thursday, March 9, 2023, that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should immediately stop using the four recalled products and contact Yeti for refund information. (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
Yeti recalls 1.9 million coolers and cases for magnet hazard
U.S. product regulators said Thursday that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death.
 
From marketing to design, brands adopt AI tools despite risk
This illustration released by Instacart depicts the grocery delivery company's app which can integrate ChatGPT to answer customers' food questions. (Instacart, Inc. via AP)
From marketing to design, brands adopt AI tools despite risk
Even if you haven’t tried artificial intelligence tools that can write essays and poems or conjure new images on command, chances are the companies that make your household products are already starting to do so.
 