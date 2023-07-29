Climate protester delays US Open
Italy's goalkeeper Francesca Durante, on the pitch, Italy's Lucia Di Guglielmo and Sweden's Stina Blackstenius, right, compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Andrea Soncin hired as the new coach of Italy women’s national team
Andrea Soncin has been announced as the new coach of the Italy women’s national team. Previous coach Milena Bertolini stepped down after the Azzurre didn’t advance from their group at the Women’s World Cup.
 