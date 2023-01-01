Israel-Hamas war
Trump fraud trial
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 bid
Powerball jackpot
Search for Civil War gold

Andrel Anthony

Oklahoma wide receiver Andrel Anthony (5) makes a catch in front of Tulsa defensive back Keuan Parker (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
WR Andrel Anthony will miss the rest of the season for No. 5 Oklahoma with leg injury
Oklahoma wide receiver Andrel Anthony will have season-ending surgery after suffering a leg injury against Texas.
 