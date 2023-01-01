Rosh Hashana
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate
Fernando Botero dies
UAW strike
Hurricane Lee path
Anthony Colandrea
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Virginia, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Maryland blows out Virginia 42-14 in first meeting since 2013
Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, and Maryland came back from an early deficit to rout Virginia 42-14 in the teams’ first meeting in a decade.
 